Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Itron worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 947.66 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

