Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,850. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

NYSE:HLT opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

