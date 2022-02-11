Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 14,477 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $222.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.