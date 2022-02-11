Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 66,920 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Integer worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Integer by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Integer by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Integer by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $80.62 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

