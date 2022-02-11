WABnetwork Trading 5% Higher This Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $72,278.43 and approximately $20.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00038865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102085 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.