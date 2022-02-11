Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €32.00 ($36.78) price target from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.75 ($35.34).

ETR:WAC opened at €23.20 ($26.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a 52 week high of €30.90 ($35.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.57 and a 200-day moving average of €25.68.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

