Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Atlantic Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective reduced by Atlantic Securities from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.81.

DIS stock opened at $152.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.35. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

