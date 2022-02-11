Walter Stanley Berman Sells 7,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00.

AMP opened at $315.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.79 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,942,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 46,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.