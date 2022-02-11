Waltonchain Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $43.46 million and $5.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,449,386 coins and its circulating supply is 78,728,354 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.