Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €154.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.04 ($189.70).

ETR:DB1 opened at €156.75 ($180.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €146.61. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 12-month high of €163.35 ($187.76).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

