Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.