Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 253.50 ($3.43). Approximately 303,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 590,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.40 ($3.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £637.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

