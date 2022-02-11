WAX Trading Down 7.2% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. WAX has a total market cap of $648.61 million and approximately $48.13 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,851,063,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,929,935,431 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

