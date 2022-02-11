Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Markel by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,484,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,253.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,250.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,062.11 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

