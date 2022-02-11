Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

