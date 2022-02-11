Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.77 and a 12 month high of $110.18.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
