Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $243,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,432,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

