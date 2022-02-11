Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $381.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $321.39 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

