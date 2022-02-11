Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

