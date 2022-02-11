Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

