Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.