Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $145.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -282.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,365,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

