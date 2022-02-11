WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 6,350.0% in January

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 6,350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BUDZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,712. WEED has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

