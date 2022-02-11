Wells Fargo & Company Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $85.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE RAMP opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 194,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

