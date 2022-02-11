Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $64.49 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.