Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at $7,463,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at $2,180,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at $29,677,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

