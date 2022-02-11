Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 302,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,214,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,327,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

In other Environmental Impact Acquisition news, Director Matthew Alan Walker acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Environmental Impact Acquisition Profile

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

