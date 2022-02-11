Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

