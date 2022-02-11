Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,798 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund accounts for 2.2% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

