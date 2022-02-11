Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 320765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$324,364.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

