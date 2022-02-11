Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 12,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,192. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get Whitbread alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTBDY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,000.00.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.