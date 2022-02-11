White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stake Increased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

WTM stock opened at $1,051.64 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,023.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,069.91.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

