Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $8.92. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 18,879 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

