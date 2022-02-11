Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.52

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of WTAN stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Witan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 219.50 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 257.50 ($3.48). The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58.
About Witan Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.