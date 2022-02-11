Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

