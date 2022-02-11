Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE:WWW opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

