Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading Up 0.5%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 2,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

