Wownero Reaches Market Cap of $5.80 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $15,579.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.