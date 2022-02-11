XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.