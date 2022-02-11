Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,130. Xylem has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
