Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

XYL opened at $91.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Xylem by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Xylem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 349,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

