Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was up 6.9% on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.75. The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 903,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,301,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

