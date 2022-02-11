Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$6.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.66.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

