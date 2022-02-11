YFValue (YFV) Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the US dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

