Yü Group (LON:YU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) shares were up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270.89 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.58). Approximately 61,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.32).

The company has a market cap of £43.24 million and a P/E ratio of 29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In related news, insider Tony Perkins purchased 4,500 shares of Yü Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,665 ($14,421.91).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

