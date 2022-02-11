Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

