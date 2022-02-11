Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.
ETTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.68.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
