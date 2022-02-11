Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

ETTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

