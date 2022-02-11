Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.55 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,811. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

