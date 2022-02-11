Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $3.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $3.00. Home Depot posted earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $16.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 81,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,906,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $355.09 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.