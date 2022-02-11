Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.69 Million

Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $852.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.80 million. Middleby posted sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Middleby by 7,624.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 627,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.